Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Various dates and times, all pottery classes require per-registration at 812-232-0147

Posted: Tue Oct 16 05:32:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 05:34:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

jon talks with ashley tyler, director of recreation for terre haute parks and recreation. deming park ceramics instructor rayna white has been working in clay for 25 years and teaching art for 18 years. she enjoys throwing on the potter's wheel and making figure sculptures. wheel thrown pottery have you ever wanted to spin the wheel? pottery wheel that is! on the potter's wheel, practice techniques of wheel-throwing, glazing and firing. come create a masterpiece you can show off to your friends and family! all pottery classes require pre-registration at 812-232-0147. pottery classes for adults and kids various dates and times in october, november and december $35/adults, $7/pre-school, $15/elementary deming park's torner center (812) 232-0147 terrehaute.in.gov/parks facebook, instagram, twitter
