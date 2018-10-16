Home
Clear
All You Need To Know for Tuesday
Tuesday, October 16th
Posted: Tue Oct 16 04:15:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 04:22:27 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Clear
34°
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33°
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
36°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
34°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34°
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
New store getting ready to open in Honey Creek Mall at former Carson's location
Honey Creek Mall's Sears location set to close
Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children
One hospitalized, nine arrested after a shooting on Saturday
Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions
Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute
How to check what Facebook hackers accessed in your account
Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday
Man faces charges in Vermillion County, accused of driving van at more than 90 mph
Police release more information on Greene County double murder/suicide
Latest Video
All You Need To Know for Tuesday
Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°
A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday
NAACP holds voter forum
Alpha 1 Awareness
Sycamore basketball scrimmage
Using PT to help fight opioid abuse
A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute
Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday
Time to get those jackets out! We are under a freeze warning
In Case You Missed It
Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test
Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken
Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march
4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal
Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life
City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion
'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum
Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate
Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew
Money raised at charity game helps local kids