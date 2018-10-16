Clear
Cold weather is still gripping the valley as both a freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect as we start our tuesday.

Posted: Tue Oct 16 03:35:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 16 03:40:35 PDT 2018

**FREEZE WARNING AND FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CENTRAL TIME, 9AM EASTERN TIME.** Tuesday: Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55° Tuesday night: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low: 40° Wednesday: Sunshine, but still below average. High: 54° Detailed Forecast: Cold weather is still gripping the valley as both a freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect as we start our tuesday. Today expect sunshine helping us get just a little warmer than yesterday, but still well below average. Tonight we stay clear and cold, but not as cold as last night. Tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 50's. Expect dry conditns through thursday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
