**FREEZE WARNING AND FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM CENTRAL TIME, 9AM EASTERN TIME.** Tuesday: Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55° Tuesday night: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low: 40° Wednesday: Sunshine, but still below average. High: 54° Detailed Forecast: Cold weather is still gripping the valley as both a freeze warning and frost advisory are in effect as we start our tuesday. Today expect sunshine helping us get just a little warmer than yesterday, but still well below average. Tonight we stay clear and cold, but not as cold as last night. Tomorrow more sunshine, but still sticking in the 50's. Expect dry conditns through thursday.