Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Posted: Mon Oct 15 20:17:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 20:17:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 31. northwest around 31. with a low partly cloudy, otherwise, after 1am. areas of frost tonight areas of frost after 1am. otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. tuesday widespread frost, mainly before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. light west southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 39. southwest wind around 7 mph. on cam good evening.. if it's high-scoring action that you want to see..
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

Image

Time to get those jackets out! We are under a freeze warning

Image

Helping with the cost of car repairs

Image

Salvation Army Christmas signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids