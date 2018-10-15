Speech to Text for NAACP holds voter forum

that's w-t-h-i-tv dot com. patrece we're getting closer to the november election. local community leaders want to help you make sure your vote counts. news 10 stopped by the vigo county public library today. patrece that's where the n-double-a-c-p hosted a voter forum. the meeting focused on "why" you should vote. organizers say while many people are interested in "national" elections, local elections actually have more impact on your day to day life. [take sot outcue: done stand pointduration:0:18] sot <"the people you elect at a local level will impact your life tomorrow. on a national level those national laws they may impact you five or six months down the road or maybe a few years down the road. whereas the local elections are important from a local how do you get things done stand point."> patrece the n-double-a-c-p has a motto double-a-c-p the n-double-a-c-p has a motto for this election season. be one... bring one. if you bring a least one person with you when you go to vote, you can easily improve voter turnout. election day