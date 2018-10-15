Clear
Sycamore basketball scrimmage

ISU prepares for season.

Posted: Mon Oct 15 20:08:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 20:08:34 PDT 2018
Casey Miller

good evening.. if it's high-scoring action that you want to see.. this year's indiana state basketball team should have you covered.. vo we get our first good look at the sycamores in a scrimmage they hosted at hulman center.. junior guard jordan barnes highlights the intrasquad matchup with some dead-eye shooting from range.. all eyes are on j-b to lead a high-powered offense.. but he's got a ton of options around him with guys like tyreke key.. butler transfer cooper neese and iowa transfer christian williams and others.. the sycamores are a guard-heavy squad.. nine of the 14 players on the roster are listed at the position.. and barnes says that makes the offensive potential exciting.. [take sot outcue: didn't do that last year. duration:0:23] <<it's exciting to be out there on the court with all these guys. and just know that we have a lot of playmakers out there on the court who can do their own thing. and everybody's not selfish, so we can just move the ball around and everybody can get their own shots. i think we're going to be fine scoring the basketball but we have to have a tougher mentality on that defensive end. our iq has got to be better. we've always won close games that have been decided in the last couple minutes but we didn't do that last year.>> on
