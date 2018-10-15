Speech to Text for Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

20-th. a therapist in the wabash valley wants to use physical therapy as an alternative to opiate use. october is national physical therapy month. this month the campaign is hastag choose p-t. it focuses on choosing physical therapy over opiates. the training involves exercise and pain assesments. news 10 spoke with the owner of ultimate physical therapy in terre haute. she says physical therapy can help with the treatment of people's pain in a natural way. [take sot outcue: nationwide epedimic duration:0:08] < as physical therapists were trying to be proactive we are doing our share to manage this because it is a nationwide epedimic. > that health fair is this saturday from 9 am to noon. organizers will be doing assesments, balance screenings and more to figure out what the best treatment for you is. we've linked you to more information on the program on our website, wthi tv dot