Speech to Text for A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a day that was meant for fun and joy turned scary. now ---a man is in serious condition after a shooting on saturday. good evening and thanks for joining us. we first told you about the shooting yesterday on news 10.. it happened at 4th and deming streets in terre haute. news 10s sarah lehman is live there now. she has more on how the community is responding to the violence from that night. [take live name: sarah live] patrece...rondrell.. it happened late last night at a party here in the area. that's when witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots. one man was taken to the hospital for gun shot wounds -- police say his injuries are serious. now, the people who live and rent properties in the area say they aren't feeling too safe. [take pkg outcue: of what happened duration:1:03] <"we feel very uneasy" clay hacker is a landlord in the area of 4th of deming. he says as soon as the shooting happened over the weekend he was getting calls from his tenants and their parents. one of his tennants cars' actually got hit by the bullets that were fired off. hacker says he wants to see the community go back to how it was when there was less crime. "we're very concerned and it's all about for us just getting the situation correct." he says... we want to see law enforcement patroling the area and also stopping in and breaking anything up," hacker says the alleged party where this whole thing started is right next to one of his properties. the victim of the shooting was then found on fourt and deming streets. which is where his other property is. not only is he concerned for the safety of his tenants he's also worried about damage to his properties. he says he's in the area today for one thiing. "i wanna make my tenants feel comfortable and know there's action going on as a result of what happened." > [take live name: sarah live] terre haute assitant police chief sean keen told me that nine men have been arrested so far. two were arrested on obstruction of justice -- the other seven on mainting a common nuisance realted to drugs. police say the situation is still under investigation. they ask that if you know anything to call them at the number on your screen there its 812-238-1661 live in terre haute sarah