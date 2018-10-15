Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman celebrates her 101st birthday

one of our viewers.. is celebrating a triple digit birthday "today"! "mary fell" is celebrating her "101st" birthday. born in the wabash valley.. "fell" got married and had "7"-children here. as a child she says.. she helped her mom in the garden everyday. "fell says".. she's seen a lot of changes in terre haute over the years. one of the biggest changes.. is technology. she says.. each year time continues to fly by. ////// [take sot name: 05:50:55,04 incue: "....when i finally outcue: ....couldn't believe" duration:0:12] /////// <"when i finally got to be 80-years-old then i begin to think about myself and every year would come so fast so fast and first thing you know here i was 100 years old and i was surprised at myself. i just couldn't believe it."> //////// happy birthday mary!