Speech to Text for Helping with the cost of car repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"car repairs" can be" a major financial burden" for those who are already struggling. but now.. "a wabash valley organization".. is hoping help to provide some relief. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. talked with "1"-volunteer.. who is hoping t help keep "your car" on the road. he joins us now "live"! "gary".. //////// car repairs can be untimely and expensive. for those of us living with a tight budget.. it can be devastating. that's why helping is hands is hoping to bring down that financial burden. //////// < [take pkg incue: "chris small.. outcue: ...so fortunate." duration:1:20] chris small spends most of his time at his job as a coal miner. but in his off time.. he's here at helping his hands. "i went to college for automotive. of course i am a coal miner and a mechanic. it's kind of in my blood i guess." small's father passed down the passion for working on cars. that sense of family is part of what brings him to the organization. "people usually if they can't afford to put food on the table they more then likely can't afford to do regular work on their car or have it done. we offer the service where they purchase the parts then i'll work on it and replace the parts for free." small relies on donated tools and supplies to make repairs. repairs focused on keeping your car on the road. "it's usually like brakes, starters, water pumps, radiators. nothing real major like no overhauls or nothing like that." the need for repairs keeps small busy. putting the passion he learned from his father to good work. "it's kind of my way of giving back. i've been pretty fortunate having the job that i have and be able to do the things that i can do. so this is my way of kind of giving back to others that aren't so fortunate." > /////// "small is available roughly two weeks a month. at six oclock we'll tell you how those in need can sign up. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10." //////////