Speech to Text for Salvation Army Christmas signups

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the holiday season".. may not offically be here yet.. but "1"-group is already looking to help. "the salvation army" began its christmas program sign ups today. more than "70"-families have already signed up for help. each family that signs up.. will receive "a gift program" and "food program" for the holiday season. "organizers say".. asking for help can be hard. /////// [take sot name: 05:40:27,18 incue: ".... we had a good outcue: .....to ask for help" duration:0:08] ////////// <" we had a good handful of people this morning that came in that said iv'e never had to do this before. and so um that's hard. no one wants to ask for help."> ///////// "if" you missed the opportunity to sign up today.. don't stress.. there are several more days to do so. you can find a complete list of dates and times on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot