Million of dollars set to go to Sullivan project

Posted: Mon Oct 15 14:38:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

november 20th" new for you now at "5"... "millions of dollars" are going toward "a big project" fo "1"-wabash valley city. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. explains exactly where this money's going. //////// <[take pkg incue: "i'm here... outcue: ...news10." duration:1:19] "i'm here in sullivan, indiana at the city's east lagoon for wastewater treatment. today i spoke with mayor clint lamb. he tells me pretty soon this location should be decommissione d." sullivan mayor clint lamb says the indiana department of environmental management is requiring the city to make that move. he says the city will replace the lagoon, and design an east side mechanical lift station for wastewater. like many cities across the country, lamb says sullivan is also dealing with aging infrastructure. he says the east lagoon was put in back in the 19-60's. lamb says the lagoon serves many purposes, and improving the system will impact many people. "if you live on the east side of the railroad tracks here in the city of sullivan, when you flush your toilet, when you take a shower, whenever you do your laundry, all of that wastewater eventually goes out to the east lagoon. it is then pumped back into the city." the city of sullivan secured a $700,000 thousand dollar grant from ocra to put toward the project. in total, the city is looking to put $2.5 million dollars toward wastewater improvements. "decommissioning the city's east lagoon isn't the only idem required project that the city has to do. we'll share what that is coming up tonight on news 10 at six. reporting in sullivan, indiana, i'm lacey clifton for news 10. > ////////
