Sears at Honey Creek Mall is set to close

Posted: Mon Oct 15 14:36:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 14:36:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

another mainstay "at the honey creek mall in terre haute" will be closing its doors... now.. the mall's owners "are reacting". earlier today.. "news 10" told you "sears" would be closing. that's after "the retailer" recently announced "it filed for bankruptcy". "the move" brings yet another vacant space to the mall. news 10's "rondrell moore".. explains.. how mall owners are responding to the news... he's live in our news room. "rondrell"... //////// susie.. earlier today, i reached to cbl properties. the businesses... based in tennessee owns the terre haute mall. reps sent me, a statement... it says.. they've been monitoring the situation with sears closely and they have been quote "evaluating contingency plans for every property in our portfolio with a sears store. however, it's too early in the process to disclose what those plans might be." end quote. sears is just the latest of several big box stores closing down and leaving the mall. earlier this year, we reported the closings of carsons, and macy's department stores. mall leaders did not confirm a specific closing date for sears. however, they did point ahead to new businesses moving into the mall that should open in the near future. live in the newsroom.. rondrell moore... susie, back to
