Speech to Text for Greene County Homicide latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"new details for you".. on a murder-suicide.. that happened "near solsberry, indiana". "the greene county sheriff's office" confirms "lawrence burks" was "the gunman" involved. "a news release says".. "burks" shot and killed his estranged wife "peggy burks" an her caregiver "debra floyd". he then turned "the gun" on himself. this happened "on september 18th". "police say".. "peggy burks" and "family members" filed "several protective orders" against "lawrence burks". "peggy" also had recently "filed for divorce". "police" did not tell us.. what kind of