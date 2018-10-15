Clear

Wildlife services help bear with jar stuck on its head

Bear returned to woods after being rescued with jar stuck on head.

Posted: Mon Oct 15 08:14:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 08:20:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

MARYLAND -- A bear cub in Maryland is back in the woods after getting a jar removed from its head.

Workers with the Wildlife and Heritage Service tracked the animal for three days until they got it safely tranquilized and were able to remove the jar.

Local police helped in the effort as well.

Officials said that after the rescue, the bear returned to the nearby woods near Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County with two other bears.

It's unclear how the jar got stuck on its head, but the bear appeared to be fine.

