Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute police continue investigating a weekend shooting. [take vo] v} it happened at 4th and deming streets around midnight saturday. officials say they found a man with a gunshot wound. he was taken to a local hospital. [take vo] v} meanwhile - a search warrant was served yesterday afternoon in connection with this case. police were at 14-18 south 7th street. if "you" have any information on this shooting -- you can call them at 812-238-1661. jo} a rental property was damaged by a sunday morning fire. [take vo] v} it happened around 11 yesterday morning at 15-31 5th avenue in terre haute. fire officials said the renters had recently moved out. a cause for this fire has not been determined. [notes:mon0001 cbs] (jon) lesley stahl of 60 minutes had a wide-ranging interview with president trump. it aired last night here on cbs. [take vo] mr. trump said saudi arabia would face severe punishment if it was involved in the disappearance of journalist jamal khashoggi. the president also says he didn't make fun of christine blasey ford when he mocked her at a rally last month. he also touched upon climate change, possible changes in his administration and his *love* of kim jong un. much more from this interview coming up at the top of the hour on cbs this morning. [take: election alert] (open) jo} tonight - you can learn more about voting in the november election. [take fs] f} the terre haute n-double-a-c-p will provide information on when -- where and how to vote. you can also learn how to use vote 4-1-1-. the tool gives you information about candidates -- voter registration and voting status. everything take places at the vigo county public library this evening at 6:30. this "is" open to the public. [notes:bu-03mo cnn] [take: new this morning] (open) (jon) new from overnight - sears has filed for bankruptcy! [take vo] the 132-year-old company has been struggling for several years and is drowning in debt. sears was unable to pay a 134-million dollar debt payment, which was due today. the company issued a statement. it said it intends to stay in business, keeping profitbale stores open. but it said it is looking for a buyer for a large number of its remaining stores. jo} the clay county emergency food pantry is looking to expand - but it may need your financial help. [take vo] v} the pantry is one of just a few in the state that's open five days a week. but over the past twenty years... the space has begun to get cramped. leaders are looking at new locations. pantry leaders are also expressing interest in joining forces with other pantries around the clay county community. if you'd like to donate food or money - we have information on how to do so on our website at wthitv.com. [take: happening today] (open) jo} the salvation army will begin taking sign-ups today from families needing help for the holidays. [take vo] people who live in vigo county can sign up at their office on south 8th street in terre haute. sign up today through thursday between 10 a.m. and noon, and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. [take: full screen] you'll need to provide the following: picture id's for all adults, birth date verification for all children, social security cards for everyone in the household, proof of income or benefit in the last 30 days, and proof of vigo county address. for more information, call the number on your screen. [take: happening today] jo} the covered bridge festival continues through sunday. [take vo] v} the festival features homemade crafts -- treats and fun... people come from all over to take it all to take it all to take it all in. it's also a parke county staple as it helps celebrate the fall season -- attracting more vendors and "visitors" year after year. [take: wx wall] chri} <things are looking to be very fall like again today. many of us are starting off with a frost advisory this morning, but that will end at 9am. scattered showers through the day today, and we stay breezy and cool with highs at 51. tonight things are looking to clear up, but we get cold as overnight lows drop to 31. tomorrow early morning frost, but then sunny at 56.> [notes:chris joins anchors at main set] at main set] [take: wx wall] chri} <things are looking to be very fall like again today. many of us are starting off with a frost advisory this morning, but that will end at 9am. scattered showers through the day today, and we stay breezy and cool with highs at 51. tonight things are looking to clear up, but we get cold as overnight lows drop to 31. tomorrow early morning frost, but then sunny at 56.> [notes:chris joins anchors at main set] jo} that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday. (melissa) but straight ahead - the news continues.. on the c-b-s this morning. (jon) we'll be{jo} that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday. (melissa) but straight ahead - the news continues.. on the c-b-s this morning. (jon) we'll be back with a news and weather update for you.. in about "20"- minutes. thanks for watching.. and have a great day! jo}