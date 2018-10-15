Speech to Text for NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local group is hoping to boost voter turn out in vigo county... [take fs] f} the terre haute n-double-a-c-p is set to meet tomorrow night. that's where you can get more information on when -- where and how to vote. you can also learn how to use vote 4-1-1-. the tool gives you information about candidates -- voter registration and voting status. everything take places at the vigo county public library at 6:30. this "is" open to the public.