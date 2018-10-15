Speech to Text for Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

ali} a breakthrough for those battling migraines -- tops tonight's health alert... [take vo] v} it's called "em-gality". it was recently approved through the federal drug administration. it aims to stop headaches before they start. health officials say "em-gality" binds with a substance of the brain that could cause migraines. officials say there are no major side effects. the drug costs about 575 dollars a month. ali}