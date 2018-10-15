Clear

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

About 80 percent of Indiana's hospitals face penalties totaling $12 million for having too many patients who returned for care within a month of their discharge, according to the federal government.

you.> [take ots] ali} as patients are being re-admitted to hospitals... officials say it's costing you "billions" of dollars a year. [take: open] now -- several indiana hospitals are looking at fines because of it. [take vo] v} 66 indiana hospitals will be docked 12 million dollars total next year... that's in medicare payments. federal officials say too many patients came back for care within a month of being discharged. only 17 hospitals in the state will "not" be penalized. officials say re-admissions are often unnecessary. they say it's usually because of treatment that should have been prescribed during the first visit.
