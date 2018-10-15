Clear

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

A Wabash Valley service is working to ensure no baby is forgotten and grieving parents get support.

ali} one million pregnancies in the united states end with the death of a child -- every year. that's why a wabash valley service is making sure no baby is forgotten and grieving parents get support. the annual "walk to remember" was held today. [take: open] news 10's heather good was there and spoke with local mom who lost her child 19-years-ago. it's new for you on nightwatch [take pkg outcue: back to you duration:1:46] < heathe} each year... families gather one afternoon in october to grieve for the little lives who never had a chance to grow up. parents say it's a beautiful way to tell their babies "we remember you." pk} covered: jennifer roberts says, "you never forget. you just learn to live with the memories you did have." parents recognize the baby steps never taken through this annual "walk to remember." these families have experienced a miscarriage... stillbirth... or lost a baby shortly after birth. one mother says the walk allows her to celebrate her son who would be turning nineteen this month. jennifer roberts, suffered a stillbirth, says,"i still, nineteen years later, have good days and bad days. some days i wake up and you just feel like... you feel all the same feelings that you did that day all over again." the ceremony is organizied by r-t-s bereavement services. it's a union hospital program to support hurting families. sue hoopengarner, rts bereavement services says, "it's difficult. i know every time i get a call it's never good but for me, i know it's nothing like it is for the parents and if i can make this experience the very best that it can be for them, that's my goal." the service is also a reminder to those who have not experienced this kind of loss to be sensitive to the needs of parents in mourning. sue hoopengarner says, "just to tell them that you care and i don't know what this is like for you rather than say oh well, you're young, you can have another baby or be thankful for the children you have. people are not replaceable." even though the pain never goes away... roberts says it does get better with time. covered:jennifer roberts says, "pray a lot. that definitely helps. i think god helped me through some rough times. and, lean on your friends and family. that's what they're there for." heathe} terre haute mayor duke bennett was at the event and proclaimed this month -- pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. back to
