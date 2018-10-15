Clear

Meals on Wheels Boo-A-Thon Bowl Sunday Oct. 28, 1pm-7pm

Sponsor Terre Haute Bowling Center

Posted: Mon Oct 15 05:39:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 15 05:40:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Meals on Wheels Boo-A-Thon Bowl Sunday Oct. 28, 1pm-7pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

put your bowling teams together and help meals on wheels in terre haute raise some money while having good, family-friendly fun! there will be prizes, so get your donation forms ready, and get your teams registered!! meals on wheels boo-a-thon bowl a thon sunday, october 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm edt -1:00 pm 4 man team competition -4:00 pm 5 man team competition $25/bowler, $100/lane sponsor terre haute bowling center 600 e springhill dr, terre haute, indiana 47802 (812) 232-3878 mowth.org> [notes:go to [notes:interview] (interview) put your bowling teams together and help meals on wheels in terre haute raise some money while having good, family-friendly fun! there will be prizes, so get your donation forms ready, and get your teams registered!! meals on wheels boo-a-thon bowl a thon sunday, october 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm edt -1:00 pm 4 man team competition -4:00 pm 5 man team competition $25/bowler, $100/lane sponsor terre haute bowling center 600 e springhill dr, terre haute, indiana 47802 (812) 232-3878 mowth.org> [notes:go to break] (go to break) [notes:interview] (interview) put your bowling teams together and help meals on wheels in terre haute raise some money while having good, family-friendly fun! there will be prizes, so get your donation forms ready, and get your teams registered!! meals on wheels boo-a-thon bowl a thon sunday, october 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm edt -1:00 pm 4 man team competition -4:00 pm 5 man team competition $25/bowler, $100/lane sponsor terre haute bowling center 600 e springhill dr, terre haute, indiana 47802 (812) 232-3878 mowth.org> [notes:go to break] (go to break) [notes:interview] (interview) put your bowling teams together and help meals on wheels in terre haute raise some money while having good, family-friendly fun! there will be prizes, so get your donation forms ready, and get your teams registered!! meals on wheels boo-a-thon bowl a thon sunday, october 28, 2018 at 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm edt -1:00 pm 4 man team competition -4:00 pm 5 man team competition $25/bowler, $100/lane sponsor terre haute bowling center 600 e springhill dr, terre haute, indiana 47802 (812) 232-3878 mowth.org> [notes:go to break] (go to break) [notes:break 5]
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Rainy and cool with early frost. Sunshine coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NAACP hosting meeting to help voters

Image

Migraine treatment aimed to stop pain before it starts

Image

Indiana hospitals fined for patient readmissions

Image

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Image

Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire

Image

Police investigating after search warrant served in Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Meals on Wheels Boo-A-Thon Bowl Sunday Oct. 28, 1pm-7pm

Image

Scattered showers, cool & breezy. High: 51°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure