Monday: Scattered showers, cool & breezy. High: 51° Monday Night: Mostly clear, widespread frost. Low: 31° Tuesday: Early frost, turning sunny. High: 56° Detailed Forecast: We're looking to start the work week off with the chance for some scattered showers. We are also under a frost advisory for those of us in Indiana until 9AM eastern time. Things will stay mostly cloudy, and daytime highs are only looking to get into the low 50's today. As we head into the evening, the sky clears out which will cool things off quickly. Overnight lows dropping just BELOW the freezing mark, so frost will be a factor tomorrow morning as well. Tomorrow the sun returns, but we don't warm up too much, with daytime highs in the mid 50's.