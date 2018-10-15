Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Oct 14 21:21:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 21:21:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wx adli} < the cloudy sky will continue through the night tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow it will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50's. light rain will be possible through the day. clouds will start to decrease through the night and lows will be in the mid 30's. this means there will be a chance of patchy frost through the night and tuesday morning. > [take: wx wall] wx adli} < the cloudy sky will continue through the night tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow it will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50's. light rain will be possible through the day. clouds will start to decrease through the night and lows will be in the mid 30's. this means there will be a [take: wx wall] wx adli} < the cloudy sky will continue through the night tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow it will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50's. light rain will be possible through the day. clouds will start to [take: wx wall] wx adli} < the cloudy sky will continue through the night tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow it will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50's. light rain will be possible through the day. clouds will start to decrease through the night and lows will be in the mid 30's. this means there will be a chance of patchy frost through the night and tuesday morning. > [take: 2shot] wx cha} ali}
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain and cooler conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

