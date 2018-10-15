Clear

Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Senior stepping up this year.

Posted: Sun Oct 14 20:30:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 20:30:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ca} despite coming out on the losing end once again.. indiana state football has been competitive in many of its games this season.. and one senior has done a lot to keep them in it.. [take vo] v} running back ja'quan keys continues to dominate this season coming out of the sycamore backfield.. his 11 rushing touchdowns rank him second in all of the f-c-s.. keys has gone for 792 yards so far this year.. that's 132 yards a game.. indiana state hasn't had a runner that effective since shakir bell in 20-13.. the sycamores are only halfway through the season.. but quarterback ryan boyle says it's comforting to have keys in the backfield. [take sot outcue: i'm awfully proud of him. duration:0:30] <<when i hand the ball off to ja'quan, i know he's going to make something special happen. and running behind that line, that line knows that ja'quan is going to run his hardest. i mean he runs like an absolute man. and then it also gives me a chance to run the ball too. i try to run like keys, but sometimes it doesn't happen. he's one of those guys that waited his time. he was behind lamonte booker last year and now he's getting his chance to be the guy. and he's had one heck of a year and i'm awfully proud of him.>> on ca} keys and the sycamores continue the season next weekend.. indiana state travels to carbondale next saturday to face southern
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rain and cooler conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

Image

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

Image

Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

Image

FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

Image

Sam's Club holds free health screenings

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Image

News 10 Sunday Weather Update

Image

Bloomfield wins sectional.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure