Speech to Text for Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

ca} despite coming out on the losing end once again.. indiana state football has been competitive in many of its games this season.. and one senior has done a lot to keep them in it.. [take vo] v} running back ja'quan keys continues to dominate this season coming out of the sycamore backfield.. his 11 rushing touchdowns rank him second in all of the f-c-s.. keys has gone for 792 yards so far this year.. that's 132 yards a game.. indiana state hasn't had a runner that effective since shakir bell in 20-13.. the sycamores are only halfway through the season.. but quarterback ryan boyle says it's comforting to have keys in the backfield. [take sot outcue: i'm awfully proud of him. duration:0:30] <<when i hand the ball off to ja'quan, i know he's going to make something special happen. and running behind that line, that line knows that ja'quan is going to run his hardest. i mean he runs like an absolute man. and then it also gives me a chance to run the ball too. i try to run like keys, but sometimes it doesn't happen. he's one of those guys that waited his time. he was behind lamonte booker last year and now he's getting his chance to be the guy. and he's had one heck of a year and i'm awfully proud of him.>> on ca} keys and the sycamores continue the season next weekend.. indiana state travels to carbondale next saturday to face southern