Speech to Text for Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ots] ali} if you're looking for some family fun... you can put the covered bridge festival on your to-do list this weekend. [take vo] v} the festival features homemade crafts -- treats and fun... people come from all over to take it all in. it's also a parke county staple as it helps celebrate the fall season -- attracting more vendors and "visitors" year after year. [take sot outcue: everybody happy duration:0:04] <"meeting different people satisfying them with our product making everybody happy."> [take: cont vo] v} and if you can't make it out this weekend.. the festival lasts for 10 days -- so you have plenty of time to take in all