FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

The FDA is expanding its investigation into e-cigarettes.

Posted: Sun Oct 14 14:47:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 14:47:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for FDA expands e-cigarette investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in tonight's consumer alert -- the f-d-a is expanding its investigation into e-cigarettes. [take vo] the agency plans to target 21 e-cigarette companies. they're trying to find out if they've been marketing products -- illegally. this comes "less" than 2 weeks after the f-d-a did a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker "juul's" corporate headquarters in california. agents seized thousands of documents -- relating to sales and marketing.. the investigations are part of the f-d-a's crack down on teen e-cigarette use. [take
