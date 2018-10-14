Clear

Sam's Club holds free health screenings

A major retailer is focusing on you and health this weekend.

"me-too" movement. ali} a major retailer is focusing on you and your health this weekend... [take vo] ali} sam's club hosted free health screenings in terre haute today. it's part of a nationwide push -- promoting healthy lifestyles for everyone. members and non-members could take part in the screenings. services included free testing on glucose -- cholesterol -- blood pressure -- vision and hearing. ali}
