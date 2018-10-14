Speech to Text for MOTHER SPREADS JOY, AWARENESS THROUGH PARADE MARCH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ali} a terre haute mother is refusing to quit sharing her message of kindness even under the most difficult of circumstances. jayna sullivan lost her son -- garrett -- to gun violence. she and the "garrett sands kindness project" marched in the i-s-u homecoming parade today. [take: open] new for you tonight on nightwatch... news 10's heather good walked the parade with the group and has more on the movement. [take pkg incue: "jayna sullivan says..." outcue: "...wthitv.com." duration:1:55] < heathe} jayna sullivan says she wanted to be in the parade for two reasons... to show people what the kindness project is all about... and to spread awareness for organ and tissue donation. she says that was her son's final gift. pk} covered: jayna sullivan says, "he's still my son. my son just lives in heaven now." jayna sullivan and the garrett sands kindness project delivered joy in the form of flowers to people along this parade route in terre haute. the group has been active -- doing good deeds in honor of garrett. this time they partnered with the indiana donor network. sullivan says -- even in death -- her son was able to give one final gift. jayna sullivan says, "tissue donation was garrett's last act of kindness and it was the first phone call i made after i notified family because i knew that that's what he wanted and it was a priority to me to honor his last gift." sullivan wants to encourage parents to talk with their children about the potentially life saving donation like she did with garrett. jayna sullivan says, "when this happened to garrett i knew what his wishes were right away and it's a hard time to make a decision when tragedy strikes but if you know beforehand, you know what the wishes are and you can expedidite that and get the process rolling." garrett's close friends carried a banner in the parade. they say it's a way they can share what garrett means to them. cameron frederick says, "the spirit that he's still here and that even though he's gone he's still here with all of us." sullivan says she continues to grieve for her child -- but she has hope. jayna sullivan says, "we talk about garrett a lot. he is still part of out life just like he was when he was here and i hope to bring more awareness to that, that just because somebody passes away that doesn't mean that they're gone forever... covered: they live on in you heart." heathe} if you's like more information about the garrett sands kindness project or the indiana donor network... visit our website... wthitv.com.> ali}