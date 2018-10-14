Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Cool and rainy.

Posted: Sun Oct 14 07:47:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 14 07:47:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we're looking to see a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers moving in and out. day time highs still well below average at 56. tonight we'll still be cloudy with another chance for scattered showers later into the evening. tomorrow the trend continues. scattered showers, but just a touch cooler at 52. expect a return of the sunshine by tuesday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain and cooler conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

