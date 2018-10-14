Clear

Bloomfield wins sectional.

Cardinals beat Clay City.

Posted: Sat Oct 13 21:09:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 13 21:09:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Bloomfield wins sectional.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vo] v} **at clay city.. the sectional championship match features the host eels and bloomfield.. both student sections out in full force.. **1st set.. malea toon attack.. blocked at the net by victoria schopmeyer.. **toon to the other side.. hard hit kill.. **later.. elizabeth combs kill.. clay city would win the first set.. but the cardinals pull it together.. bloomfield comes back to win the match in four sets.. the cardinals get revenge from last years sectional title loss
