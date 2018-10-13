Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

**after a trip to semi-state last year.. barr-reeve begins its postseason run this morning with a sectional matchup against loogootee.. **1st set anna ballengee with the kill. vikings take set one.. **2nd set.. hannah graber kill.. vikings win the 2nd easily.. **to the 3rd. addison ainscough kill to back corner.. this set was close.. but barr reeve wins set three 26-24 and with it the match.. vikings beat loogootee in straight sets on their way to tonight's sectional championship win over