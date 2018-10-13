Speech to Text for Northview soccer beats Washington

on ca} northview girls soccer has been on fire this year.. at 18-1.. the knights rolled through the sectional.. and now set their sights on the regional.. [take vo] v} **northview travels down to jasper for the regional semifinal.. taking on the washington hatchets.. **2nd half.. knights up 1-0.. kassidy kellett goal.. northview takes 2-0 lead.. **later.. northview throw in.. kellett one-on-one.. goal.. knights in firm control 3-0... **close to sealed.. but a washington penalty brings sarah bryan in for the pk... northview wins this one 4-0.. the knights advance to the regional championship.. but the season comes to an end.. evansville memorial