Missouri State beats ISU

Sycamores fall 29-26.

Posted: Sat Oct 13 21:05:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 13 21:05:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

good evening.. if you were around terre haute today.. you probably saw all the people around for indiana state homecoming.. and when the walk was done.. the action got going on the gridiron.. [take vo] v} **indiana state coming off that close game last week.. could the trees get back in the win column against missouri state?? **2nd quarter.. ja'quan keys rush.. 47 yard touchdown.. game tied 7-7.. **2nd quarter.. defense steps up.. peyton husling pass tipped by rex mosely.. forces punt.. **comeback is on.. 4th quarter.. keys rush.. 7 yard touchdown.. isu takes lead.. 23-21 **4th and goal at the end.. husling pass to lorenzo thomas.. touchdown.. indiana state comes up short once again.. the sycamores fall to missouri state 29-26 in another bitter loss.. [take sot outcue: in order to win. duration:0:29] <<man.. ...execute that one play in order to win.>> [take vo] v}
