Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Oct 13 20:45:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 13 20:45:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Chilly, with more showers coming.
