News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Colder than average with rain moving in.

Posted: Sat Oct 13 08:57:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 13 08:57:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Chilly, with showers coming.
