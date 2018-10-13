Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. [notes:weather] [take: wx wall] [notes:take chris:] chri} <today things are looking to be very fall like, with temperatures well below average. day time highs topping out at 54 with times of both sun and clouds. tonight we're looking to stay mostly cloudy and cool with lows dropping to 40. a chance for rain moves in the later into the evening we get. tomorrow mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs at 58.> showers and with scattered mostly cloudy we get. tomorrow into the evening moves in the later chance for rain dropping to 40. a cool with lows mostly cloudy and looking to stay tonight we're sun and clouds. with times of both topping out at 54 day time highs below average. temperatures well fall like, with looking to be very <today things are{chri} <today things are looking to be very fall like, with temperatures well below average. day time highs topping out at 54 with times of both sun and clouds. tonight we're looking to stay mostly cloudy and cool with lows dropping to 40. a chance for rain moves in the later into the evening we get. tomorrow mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs at 58.> showers and with scattered mostly cloudy we get. tomorrow into the evening moves in the later chance for rain dropping to 40. a cool with lows mostly cloudy and looking to stay tonight we're sun and clouds. with times of both topping out at 54 day time highs below average. temperatures well fall like, with looking to be very <today things are looking to be very fall like, with temperatures well below average. day time highs topping out at 54 with times of both sun and clouds. tonight we're looking to stay mostly cloudy and cool with lows dropping to 40. a chance for rain moves in the later into the evening we get. tomorrow mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs at 58.> [notes:chris tosses back to lacey!] chris tosses lacey!]