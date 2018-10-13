Speech to Text for Week 9, Segment 3, In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a win tonight and north vermillion would win the wabash river conference title for the sixth time in the last seven years.... the falcons had a wrc road game at seeger... brennan ellis and jonathan kilgore have become the new andrew luck and ty hilton of the area....the north vermillion duo are unstoppable....they hooked up twice for scores in this game... next time north vermillion gives it to ellis on the keeper.....that's good enough for a first down... its kind of pick your poison on who you want to stop when facing north vermillion..... this time its christian myers who gets seeger, he rushed for 107 yards in the win and two scores... north vermillion wins 47-12..... falcons win the wrc for the sixth time in the lsat seven years..... ric} parke heritage was at fountain central with second place in the wrc on the line... 4th qtr, wolves trail 15-0. logan white finds ben lynk who makes a specticular one-handed catch and dances down the sideline to get the wolves on the scoreboard..... white therew for 188 yards in the game.... next fountain central possession, the qb fumbles on the throw & curtis stultz falls on it for the wolves! parke heritage going for it on 4th & 6. white finds noble johnson in the back corner of the end zone. wolves go for two & get it. we're tied at 15. this game went to overtime....parke heritage ball first and ben lynk all kinds of money to give the wolves a 18-15 advantage... 4th & goal, ball on the two. the mustangs go with the qb sweep but austin pe----trill--ooh reads it perfectly & comes up with the game winning tackle. parke heritage rattles off 18 unanswered points & beat fountain central 18-15 in ot.... how about the wolves, in their inaugural season they finish seven and two and in second place in the wrc.... ric} south vermillion and attica met with fourth place in the wrc on the line... 2nd qtr, wildcats up 7-6 but attica is knocking on the door. a pair of sv guys get their hands on the qb but it's isaac wanninger who brings him down for the 4 yard sack. attica is forced to punt. final minute of the 1st half, attica qb eli kirkpatrick throws up a jump ball down the sideline & look at this catch by chase little as he tips the ball back to himself & scores the td. tough night on the road for south vermillion, attica wins 35-21 at home.... on ca} case} longtime rivals met in illinois as casey-westfield and marshall collided... these are two teams going in opposite direction right now... the warriors have won four straight, while the lions have dropped three in a row.... **this years showdown took place at marshall.. **warriors pitch to loggan thompson.. brought down by jacob titus.. **thompson again.. this time on the inside handoff.. nothing going. **but casey finally gets the score.. 2nd quarter. nate fouty scores.. excitement for casey-westfield tonight as the warriors take down their rivals. casey wins it 28-14.. it's the warriors first win over marshall since 2014. ric} its time now for our sports 10 spirit award... northview fans case} next up is our sports 10 smashes of the night... denny steven, west vigo... siemon tierney, north central... karter vernelson, sullivan... ric} our subway play of the night.... fountain central going for the win in ot, they need a touchdown but parke heritage austin pe---- trill--ooh with a monsterous stuff at the goal line for the win... you can make a better tackle than that with the game on the line. that ended the ballgame and gave parke heritage the win.... f[take fs] ric} the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... vincennes lincoln qb - evan combs - 304, 3 tds west vigo rb- matt berkley - 3 tds, 52 receiving, 153 rushing - 2 tds... northview rb - mj shelton - 147 yards, 2 tds sullivan qb - jack conner - 337 passing, 3 tds north vermillion qb - brennan ellis, 101 passing- 2 td,