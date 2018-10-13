Speech to Text for Week 9, Segment 2, In The Zone

welcome back.... no two teams in our area have had tougher schedules this year than terre haute north and terre haute south... the patriots tonight were facing their fourth straight ranked opponent, while the braves were taking on a ranked team for the fifth week in a row.... terre haute south hosted 6a, number six columbus north... fourth quarter, braves finally getting their best drive of the game.... caleb stultz hits kc bender who goes into columbus north territory.... bend had a nice game...84 receiving yards and one score... it came later in the drive....stultz and bender hook up again, this time for 25 yards to give south their first points of the game.... columbus north had no problem scoring, they cap a 50-point night with this field goal.... columbus north wins big 50-6.....the braves drop their final five games of the season, all to ranked teams... ric} terre haute north entertained 3a, fifth-ranked brebeuf.... caleb ellison finds a wide open jay higgins in the endzone to give brebeuf a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.... terre haute north would go to work in the air.....tristan elder finds dale carter, the north senior picks up a first down and draws a face mask penalty to move the patriots into brebeuf territory... elder again to the air to one of his favorite targets jace russell...that takes north down to the 20-yard line... but the very next play sums up north's night....they fumble it and brebeuf would recover it.... drive killer for the patriots... brebeuf wins 35-7 on ca} case} vincennes lincoln needed a win tonight and boonville loss to clinch a share of the big eight conference championship.... the alices put a five-game winning streak on the line for a big eight hoem game versus princeton.... evan combs has a cannon, he airs it out to isaac lane......touchd own vincennes lincoln......14-6 good guys on top...combs threw for 304 yards in the game... isaac lane was getting done on both sides of the ball....he's johnny on the spot with the fumble recovery. princeton coughed it up... combs only made a couple of mistakes....he'd like to have this pass back...princeton intercepts it... love the hustle by isaac lane who strips the db of the ball, jarring it loose... the alices recover it....you can never make up for hard work, way to go isaac lane on not giving up on the play.... vincennes lincoln wins 28-6....alices have won six straight.. no big eight crown though.. boonville also comes away with the win tonight to clinch the conference.. case} **washington hosting north knox.. **north knox qb reece hammelman pass to troy noland for a huge gain 1st qt 0-0 **reece hammelman is intercepted by washington 1st qt 0-0 **hammelman pass to keagan thomas for a td 2nd qt 6-0 north knox. north knox beats washington 28-14...warriors beat the hatchets for the second year in a row.... case} still to come we have the night in the wrc, with north vermillion, south vermillion and parke heritage... ric} and we'll let you know who won the rivarly showdown between casey-westfield and marshall... in the zone,