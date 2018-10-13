Speech to Text for Week 9, In The Zone, Segment 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening and welcome to in the zone..... football weather finally arrived, just in time to wrap up the final week of the indiana high school regular season tonight... case} you can tell we're in the final week of the regular season.... conference titles were up for grabs in the wic, wrc and big eight.... and we also had old rivals going at it over in illinois between casey-westfield and marshall.... case} earlier in the week northview head coach mark raetz said all of his team's goals are still ahead of them and they have a lot to play for... the knights could accomplish their first goal tonight, winning the wic championship for the first time since 2015.... **the wic title game going on in brazil, eight and ohh knights host indian creek... **3rd quarter.. avery welch touchdown run.. indian creek trails 17-14.. **4th quarter.. isaiah lacey quarterback keeper.. touchdown.. braves up 22-17.. **knights driving.. mj shelton power run for 1st down.. knights in redzone.. **4th quarter.. shelton rush.. touchdown.. 25-22 northview.. **on the defense.. 3rd down.. reis spradley tackle for loss.. **sets up 4th and long in indian creek territory.. lacey's pass incomplete. thomas gearld on the coverage.. braves turn it over.. **northview seals it.. shelton touchdown.. 147 yards and 4 td.. that would do it for the knights.. northview wins the w-i-c title in a thrilling victory.. knights hold on for win.. 32-22 over indian creek behind a big time performance from the senior running back. [take sot outcue: picked up the load. duration:0:12] case} **the fifth place game in the wic pits sullivan at home against cascade... **1st drive of the game.. jack conner to kyle vernelson for 28 yards...arrows 7-0.. conner threw for 337 yards and 4 tds... how about this catch by vernelson.....pass interference was called on the play and he still makes the amazing catch... first play of the second quarter....jakeb skinner rumbles in from 10 yards out...he ran for 141 in the game... sullivan wins 48-21.... arrows take 5th place in the wic.... case} **west vigo hosted brown county in the wic 9th place game.. **2nd quarter.. matt berkley great cutback move.. 13-12 west vigo lead.. **next kickoff.. west vigo kicking.. braden hamrick recovers fumble.. vikings take over.. **then.. dane andrews pass to berkley.. touchdown.. 19-12 win.. **later in the quarter. braxton gabbard rush.. another viking touchdown.. west vigo rolls in the crossover game against brown county.. vikings go on to win it 60-20.. west vigo secures 9th place in the wic. ric} on ca} ric} over the last few years eastern greene has just owned north central.... the battle of t-birds has gone eg's won five straight times in this series... north central looking to change things around at home tonight against eastern greene... north central gets a big defensive play from kegan ennen who comes up with the interception in eastern greene territory.... north central goes to dawson basinger....this kid playing with a heavy heart tonight, wanted to be on the field with his brothers....he had 4 total tds in the game... north central's drive would stall in the red zone....eastern greene came up with a couple of big defensive plays...nick fox drops trey thompson for a loss... north central's defense was awesome all game....eastern greene met the wall known as simon tierney....hello he drops the qb with the big hit.... north central wins 38-7.....north central beats eastern greene for the first time since 2013 to win the southwest