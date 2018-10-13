Speech to Text for A sunny cool Saturday ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

[take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. southeast wind 3 [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. southeast wind 3 [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. [take: wxwall] ***wxwall**} tonight patchy frost after 4am. low around 36. west northwest wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. saturday patchy frost before 9am. otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 43. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. [take pkg