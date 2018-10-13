Speech to Text for Walking across the country for a good cause

feed local animals. [take vo] patrec} 69 years old...two hip replacements and one knee replacement. but that isn't slowing "bob mccormick" down. right now he's walking from denver, colorado...to washington d.c. he's doing it all to bring awarness to inter-generational justice. meaning right now we have a responsibility to future generations. [take sot incue: it's kind of like outcue: up after the party" duration:0:17] so} <it's kind of like the older generation and the people who are making the decisions right now are having a party you know we're all enjoying ourselves most of the people i know we're all having a good time but we don't think about cleaning up after the party> [take vo name: continues] patrec} mccormick hopes to make it to d.c. around thanksgiving. you can find more information and follow his journey on our website -- w-t-h-i-t-v