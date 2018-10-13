Speech to Text for Breast Cancer screenings key

In 2015, more than 40-thousand women died of breast cancer. That's according to the CDC. Health experts say early detection is key to battling statistics like these. News 10 spoke with doctors at the Hope Center in Terre Haute. The Hope Center is a department at Regional Health. Doctors say some factors could lead to breast cancer later in life. "It is a hormonal disease so any time there's excess estrogen in a woman's lifetime it can lead to breast cancer. It doesn't mean that women who have high estrogen will always have breast cancer but it can be one of the risk factors." To prevent breast cancer doctors suggest getting a breast cancer screening. Women from age 45 to 54 should get a yearly mammogram. The bottom line is, if you notice anything unusual talk to your doctor as soon as you can.