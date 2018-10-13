Clear

Breast Cancer screenings key

Posted: Fri Oct 12 20:36:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

ots] patrec} in 20-15...more than 40-thousand women died of breast cancer. that's according to the c-d-c. [take: open] health experts say early detection is key to battling statistics like these. [take: vo off top] patrec} news 10 spoke with doctors at the hope center in terre haute. the hope center is a department at regional health. doctors say some factors could lead to breast cancer later in life. [take sot outcue: be a factor duration:0:15] so} <"it is a hormonal disease so any time there's excess estrogen in a woman's lifetime it can lead to breast cancer. it doesn't mean that women who have high estrogen will always have breast cancer but it can be one of the risk factors."> [take: cont.vo] patrec} to prevent breast cancer doctors suggest getting a breast cancer screening. women from age 45 to 54 should get a yearly mammogram. the bottom line is, if you notice anything unusual talk to your doctor as soon as you can. [take ots]
