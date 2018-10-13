Speech to Text for 4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

new for you tonight at 10. news 10's heather good spoke to the boys and has more on how they took action. [take pkg incue: "two small heroes..." outcue: soc duration:2:10] pk} < heathe} two small heroes are walking the halls of ernie pyle elementary school. that's after staff here say their quick thinking helped save a life just inside these cafeteria doors. pk} covered: griffin says, "i didn't really think of anything i just knew what i had to do and i had to get it done." lane griffin and zachary barnes are fourth graders at ernie pyle elementary school in vermillion county. it was here in the school cafeteria... teachers and staff say the boys became heroes. barnes says, "i saw a kid over there and his face was like blue and he was like this." lane and zachary say they saw another student choking during breakfast. they showed me how they got up from the table and rushed to the other side to help the kindergartner as he struggled to breath. they pounded on his back until he coughed. barnes says, "we were asking him questions like if he was okay and what he was choking on and he was choking on reese's puff's." the boys say not everyone noticed what happened but some students nearby saw it all and told them they were grateful when the ordeal was all over. griffin says: "my heart was racing at that time and my voice was real squeeky 'cause i was really nervous and i didn't know what was going on and she said thank you for saving my cousin. i said that's your cousin? she said yeah and i said well... and she said i'm glad you were there." lane says he knew what to do because he has first responders in his family and he has watched them train. zachary says he learned on the internet and television. both agree it's something everyone should know how to do. griffin says, "personally, i think it should be 'cause it's something that, if someone's choking, and the teachers are talking over there, they wouldn't know so someone's going to have to learn how to do it." barnes says, "i think a lot of kids could maybe go over it with their family, have like a little practice drill so say if you're one of the older children in your family you could go in your family you could go over it with one of the littler kids." the 4th graders say it was instinct. and they're glad they were there to help. heathe} the boys were recognized for their good deed. they each received a thank you card and a candy bar. in vermillion county, heather good, news