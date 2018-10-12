Speech to Text for Identifying invasive plants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

green spaces across indiana are in danger. a local invasive plant management group is warning residents about invading plants taking over native life. [take: box] storm team 10s brady harp is live at hawthorn park in terre haute. he says you can find invasive species growing there. [take vo] he joins us now live to explain how you can tell what plants they are. [take live] brad} invasive plants like this bush honeysuckle are widespread here at hawthorn park. today environmental officials led concerned gardeners and property owners through the park explaining how to identify invasive plants like these. [take pkg outcue: underneath them duration:1:24] pk} < gardeners - property owners - residents. all on a hike to learn more about invasive plants. amber slaughterbeck: "gonna lead 30-some people through the woods and show them invasive species that are taking over the woods." environmental officials say invasive plants are becoming a major issue in indiana. they say invasive plants growing here do not have any natural predators or competition. so they grow out of control. slaughterbeck: "well most people have these invasive plants on their property and they've been battling them or unsure how to battle them so i'm going to show them how to battle them by physically removing them." when these plants grow out of control - they suffocate other plant life around them. officials say you can see this playing out at hawthorn park in vigo county. slaughterbeck: "hawthorne park behind me the biggest one you can see is bush honeysuckle. there is a lot of bush honeysuckle and it is not unique to hawthorn park it's all over the state it's probably one of the most common invasives across our entire state." experts say this issue is widespread. they say invasive plants eradicating other plants will remove beneficial native life. native plants help feed local animals. slaughterbeck: "this is not a unique situation they are taking over the entire state. it's not a unique situation so it's important for them to properly identify them and see exactly how they are effecting the woods by seeing absolutely nothing growing underneath them."> [take live] brad} experts say it's easy to identify invasive bush honeysuckle this time of year due to it's berries. live in hawthorn park - brady harp - storm team 10. [notes:pause for hey