Speech to Text for City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

the city of brazil is still working on implementing a system that could save lives. it's called "project lifesaver" it's already being used in the wabash valley. [take vo] earlier this year.. we told you about how vigo county is using the program. it allows families to put tracking devices on those who suffer from alzheimer's, autism, or dementia. then... law enforcement would be able enforcement then... law enforcement would be able to find them... if they go missing. nothing's been passed on the program yet, but a committee of brazil city council members is discussing setting up the program. [take sot outcue: "...it's definitely doable." duration:0:13] so} < "if it saves one persons life its worth it. we cant put a life on a persons life. its made me extremely happy to see the reaction of the city council and how they say its definitely doable."> [take vo name: continues] patrec} this newly formed committee will soon talk to local emergency agencies to bring them up to speed. the council said they'd also like to get the "county"