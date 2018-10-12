Clear

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Posted: Fri Oct 12 15:27:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 15:27:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of brazil is still working on implementing a system that could save lives. it's called "project lifesaver" it's already being used in the wabash valley. [take vo] earlier this year.. we told you about how vigo county is using the program. it allows families to put tracking devices on those who suffer from alzheimer's, autism, or dementia. then... law enforcement would be able enforcement then... law enforcement would be able to find them... if they go missing. nothing's been passed on the program yet, but a committee of brazil city council members is discussing setting up the program. [take sot outcue: "...it's definitely doable." duration:0:13] so} < "if it saves one persons life its worth it. we cant put a life on a persons life. its made me extremely happy to see the reaction of the city council and how they say its definitely doable."> [take vo name: continues] patrec} this newly formed committee will soon talk to local emergency agencies to bring them up to speed. the council said they'd also like to get the "county"
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history