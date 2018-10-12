Speech to Text for Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gun violence. [take ots] patrec} hunger is on the rise nationwide. that means more and more people are relying on food pantries. but one local food pantry is now looking for help of their own. news 10's garrett brown was in clay county today. he has more on their efforts to find a new home. [take pkg outcue: "...back to you." duration:2:07] pk} < this food pantry behind me helps dozens of families in need everyday. of course donations are always appreciated. but now the shelter itself is seeking more space to better serve the community. monday through friday volunteers do what they can to help those that come to them seeking help. all coming for food, clothes and even toys. doing what they can to help people like sharon neese. "for food and house hold appliances. just a little bit of everything and its wonderful. it is wonderful. i don't know what most people would do without it." but over the past couple years the pantry has begun to run into issues with space. the food pantry only has space for two volunteers to collect food orders at a time. this space for toy cleaning and organizing is the emptiest it has been in years. "the building is too small and so we always joke about we gotta watch each other walking down the hallways. actually one of our carts we bring the food off, we have a little horn we have to push so they know we're coming." that's why the pantry is starting to seek a solution. there are a few properties in town that have possibilities. but it could cost nearly a quarter million to make an upgrade. they also hope to join forces with others in the clay county community. to help those in need as a whole. "theres many pantry's in the same position that need donations, finical donations. what i would like to see down the road sometime is several agencies going together and merging all our resources together." it may take some time before progress is made. but the pantry will continue to do what they do best. serving those in need in the community. "that they do get a bigger facility because its wonderful. these people are amazing. they do so much for everybody and when im here i bless them everyday for what they do." now the pantry is still seeking food donations...especially in the coming winter months. if you would like to donate food or funds to their cause we'll have that information to do so on our website at wthitv.com. in brazil, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.> patrec}