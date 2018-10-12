Speech to Text for Protestors lay down to take a stand

a group of teens in the valley laid down today to take a stand against gun violence. [take vo] "terre haute teens for action" had a message for voters today. the group wants you to know about larry bucson and his opponent before you vote in the congressional race. organizers say gun violence affects teens right here in the wabash valley. they say they just want their voices heard. [take sot outcue: for our lives duration:0:05] so} < some people like us some people don't like us. but that's okay we are going to keep fighting for our lives. > [take fs] patrec} if you'd like to learn more about what "terre haute teens for action" stands for... they're hosting a town hall thursday. that's at 6 pm at woodrow wilson middle school. a panel of community youth will be talking about the importance of preventing