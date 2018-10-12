Clear

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Posted: Fri Oct 12 15:23:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 15:23:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Protestors lay down to take a stand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a group of teens in the valley laid down today to take a stand against gun violence. [take vo] "terre haute teens for action" had a message for voters today. the group wants you to know about larry bucson and his opponent before you vote in the congressional race. organizers say gun violence affects teens right here in the wabash valley. they say they just want their voices heard. [take sot outcue: for our lives duration:0:05] so} < some people like us some people don't like us. but that's okay we are going to keep fighting for our lives. > [take fs] patrec} if you'd like to learn more about what "terre haute teens for action" stands for... they're hosting a town hall thursday. that's at 6 pm at woodrow wilson middle school. a panel of community youth will be talking about the importance of preventing
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history