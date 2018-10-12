Clear

The Global Day of Change

The Global Day of Change

Posted: Fri Oct 12 14:40:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 14:40:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Global Day of Change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"today" is what's called "the global day of change". [take vo] "mcdonald's restaurants" all over the country.. are celebrating the birthday of the 1st ronald mcdonald house. customers spent all year donating their loose change in canisters "at mcdonald's restaurants". "today".. they could also buy a pair of ronald mcdonald's iconic striped socks for a "10"-dollar donation. "money".. that's been helping support the ronald mcdonald house for more than "40"-years! //////// [take sot incue: "....all of these dollars stay local outcue: ......"throughout the community duration:0:14] sot 02:17:24:00.....02:17:38:2} <"...all of these dollars stay local in the state of indiana. we serve families from all 92 counties and certainly with vigo county and the terre haute area being more populated, we serve a lot of families from here and just love to have that support from throughout the community.."> ///////// [take vo] susi} "the ronald mcdonald house" is a home away from home for families of critically ill.. or, injured children who are being treated at any indianapolis hospital. families are able to stay at the house "for free" thanks to your donations at area mcdonalds. susi}
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
A Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Identifying invasive plants

Image

City of Brazil to start Project Lifesaver

Image

Clay County Food Pantry looking to expand

Image

Protestors lay down to take a stand

Image

A sunny and cool Saturday ahead

Image

The Global Day of Change

Image

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Image

Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Image

Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Image

One hurt in West Terre Haute Garage Fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history