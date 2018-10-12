Speech to Text for The Global Day of Change

"today" is what's called "the global day of change". [take vo] "mcdonald's restaurants" all over the country.. are celebrating the birthday of the 1st ronald mcdonald house. customers spent all year donating their loose change in canisters "at mcdonald's restaurants". "today".. they could also buy a pair of ronald mcdonald's iconic striped socks for a "10"-dollar donation. "money".. that's been helping support the ronald mcdonald house for more than "40"-years! //////// [take sot incue: "....all of these dollars stay local outcue: ......"throughout the community duration:0:14] sot 02:17:24:00.....02:17:38:2} <"...all of these dollars stay local in the state of indiana. we serve families from all 92 counties and certainly with vigo county and the terre haute area being more populated, we serve a lot of families from here and just love to have that support from throughout the community.."> ///////// [take vo] susi} "the ronald mcdonald house" is a home away from home for families of critically ill.. or, injured children who are being treated at any indianapolis hospital. families are able to stay at the house "for free" thanks to your donations at area mcdonalds. susi}