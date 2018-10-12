Clear

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Getting ready for the homecoming parade

Posted: Fri Oct 12 14:38:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 12 14:38:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

more about "guided bus tour opportunities". susi} homecoming celebrations.. are marching on.. "on the indiana state university campus". in fact.. "the sycamore trike derby" is going on as we speak! "good luck" to the many teams competing at this hour! /// and looking ahead "to tomorrow".. get ready "for the big blue and white homecoming parade"! [take vo] you're looking at video here of last year's parade. it's a great event to attend with the entire family! "the parade" kicks-off tomorrow morning at "9". it starts at 9th and cherry streets in downtown terre haute. it will run west on wabash avenue.. to 5th street.. and will end at the intersection of 5th and chestnut. don't foget to wear your sycamore blue! and keep an eye out for "news 10".. we will be there! susi}
