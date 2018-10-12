Speech to Text for Getting ready for the ISU Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

along with the homecoming celebration.. comes "the walk'. [take vo] it's an annual tradition where students walk to memorial stadium.. making stops at every bar along wabash avenue. you're looking at video of "the walk" from last year here. several make-shift stopping points are created by local businesses. one of those is "charlie's pub and grub". //////// [take sot incue: "it's a... outcue: it's just a fun event duration:0:12] //////// <"its a big day for any small business that gets involved you know.... even more than the money though just being a part of the community and getting to meet the kids and the alumni that come back in town....it's just a fun event. "> ///////// [take fs] susi} "tent city" opens at "11". and the big football game kicks-off at "2". "the i-s-u sycamores" will host "missouri state university". "go sycamores"!