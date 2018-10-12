Speech to Text for Covered Bridge Festival Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wrongdoing". [take: open] susi} it's official.. indiana's largest festival "is in full swing"! [take vo] susi} "the 20-18 covered bridge festival" kicked-off this morning. we visited downtown rockville today. as you can see.. it was one happening place! "the bridge festival" runs for the next "9"-days. "the county" is home to "31"-covered bridges for you to check out and see! expect lots of food and shopping opportunities while visiting the many parke county "hot spots". the festival opens daily at "9"-in the morning and closes a "6". before you go.. make a point to visit our web site "at wthitv-dot-com". there.. you'll find "a county map" highlighting the covered bridges and learn